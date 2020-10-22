Positively Fourth Street, a boutique located at 275 W. 4th Street in Rush City, will be having an “Opening Deer Hunting” sale on Friday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors featuring handcrafted jewelry, household items, and specialty food items will be featured. There will also be a gift basket drawing. Proceeds from sales going to the local food shelf.
