Sandquist Park expansion may be ahead of schedule

Despite the fact the City of Cambridge is still collecting the local option sales tax, with part of that money earmarked for additions to Sandquist Park, the city-owned park might very well reap the benefits sooner rather than later.
According to Cambridge City Administrator Evan Vogel, proceeds from the local option sales tax have been coming in faster than anticipated, meaning some of the projects can be started ahead of schedule.
When the sales tax was approved, $750,000 of it was specifically earmarked for improvements at Sandquist, including adding a baseball field, softball field, multipurpose field, irrigation, lighting, and another gravel parking lot.
According to Vogel, when looking at the sales tax fund balance, it has never been below $800,000, and even considering starting the Sandquist Park project, still wouldn’t go below $600,000. Therefore, he was asking council for approval to begin the project with the solicitation of bids for the project, with the expectation of bids not being greater than $700,000.
“There are road projects (that will be partially funded by the sales tax) going into next year and there are a couple potential projects and developments the city may be involved in, whereas this calendar year is a little bit less intensive, which opens up the possibility to open this up this year and not have a potential log-jam next year,” Vogel told the council.
City Council Member Bog Shogren asked Vogel to confirm that even with the accelerated schedule, it would only be sales tax money that will be used on this project, and Vogel confirmed that is correct.
During further discussion, Public Works Director Todd Schwab requested the council include a request for an alternate bid to include a second additional baseball field, considering it might be possible to do the second baseball field for less money now than doing it separately later on.
That request was approved unanimously.
liquor store adjusts wages
Just like many businesses, Northbound Liquor is having difficulty hiring new employees due to the extremely competitive hiring practices that have increased starting minimum wages. Because of this, liquor store manager Bobbi Mix asked the council to approve increasing the starting pay offer to $14.89 an hour.
“Based on feedback from applicants, the reason for lack of interest is low starting wages compared to other retail establishments,” Mix said, adding they currently start at $12.98 an hour.
Additionally, to be fair to current employees, Mix requested pay increases for all clerks and part-time night managers.
Mix said the adjusted pay and anticipated increased pay for new employees would come to approximately $15,000 for the year.
“Northbound Liquor is generating excess profits that can offset the increase to personnel costs,” Mix concluded.
That request was also unanimously approved.
Odds and ends
In other action, the council:
•Approved closing 2nd Ave SW between Birch Street and the alley, plus Birch Street S. between 2nd Ave SW and the Veteran’s Memorial Park’s south property line on May 31 for the purpose of holding the Cambridge American Legion holding their Memorial Day ceremony at the park. Previously, that ceremony was held on Main Street in front of the American Legion.
•Approved a new Memorandum of Understanding between the city and Cambridge-Isanti Schools regarding the School Resource Officer Program.
•Was updated by Vogel that City Hall will be modifying their mask requirements to reflect the recent governor’s orders where employees and visitors to City Hall do not need to wear a mask if they have been completely vaccinated. Those who have not been completely vaccinated are still requested to wear a mask.
