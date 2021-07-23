Schauer named to All-State Math Team

Cambridge-Isanti High School sophomore student Ruccus Schauer was named as one of 71 members of the Minnesota All-State Math Team.
According to Dana Koletar, associate director of the Minnesota State High School Math League, students were selected “by demonstrating exceptional interest in mathematics, via regular math team practice, attendance, frequent competition participation, and recognized leadership, and/or ability via exceptional scores in the Minnesota State High School Mathematics League regular season, the MSHSML State Tournament, the most-recent AMC 10 or AMC 12 exams, and other competitions.”
As part of the All-State Team, Schauer competed in the American Regions Mathematics League competition on June 5 against other teams from around the country and the world. As a whole, Minnesota’s 71 mathletes formed five teams to compete among the 156 total teams, which equaled over 2,000 mathletes. Minnesota’s top team finished in 12th place overall.
