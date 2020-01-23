Due to the generosity of the Isanti County community, Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon (ICBYR) will award up to four $2,500 scholarships in April 2020. These scholarships are funded entirely from the proceeds of the ICBYR 2019 Golf Tournament.
To obtain the application form visit www.beyondtheyellowribbonisanti.org. The deadline for application is March 20, 2020.
The ICBYR Scholarship Committee will select the scholarship winners based on meeting eligibility requirements and essay content.
The scholarships will be awarded at the Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Task Force meeting on April 16, 2020.
The group encourages all who meet the eligibility requirements to apply, whether the goal is attending trade school or college, full-time or part-time. The organization welcomes applications from traditional and non-traditional students of all ages.
