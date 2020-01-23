Three $2,000 scholarships are available to Cambridge-Isanti High School seniors or past graduates who are planning to pursue a degree in education.
Information on applying for the scholarships is available from Terri Akers, English teacher, in Room 149 of Cambridge-Isanti High School.
Deadline for submitting material is Thursday, March 26, 2020.
The scholarships are sponsored by Education Minnesota Cambridge-Isanti, the Kaleidoscope Revue and Independent School District #911.
