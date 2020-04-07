School board narrows superintendent list to two

The North Branch Area Public Schools’ school board, after an extensive interview process on Thursday, April 2, have selected Christine Bemboom and Sara Paul as finalists for the position of Superintendent of Schools. Their selection followed a process of three committee interviews involving staff members, community members and the school board, and a debrief of interviews involving committee facilitators and the school board.
Bemboom, who resides in Ham Lake, is currently the Senior Director of Student Support Services at Eden Prairie Schools. She formerly served as a Principal for Sauk Rapids - Rice Public Schools, Director of Special Education at Little Falls Community School, and an Administrative Special Education Coordinator at Princeton Public Schools/Rum River Special Education Cooperative.
Paul, who resides in Maplewood, is currently the Assistant Superintendent at White Bear Lake Area Schools. She formerly served as an Associate Superintendent at Minneapolis Public Schools, and a teacher and instructional leader at Independent School District 622, North St. Paul - Maplewood - Oakdale.
The school board will conduct finalist interviews in a special meeting on Thursday, April 9, beginning at 3:30 p.m. with Bemboom, followed by Paul at 4:20 p.m. Discussion will follow at the school board’s regular meeting, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. It is expected the school board will select one of the candidates as the next superintendent and proceed to contract negotiations.
A live-stream of the interviews and school board meeting will be available at the North Branch Area High School VIBE YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheVibeNBAHS. Those interested can find the April 2 school board candidate interviews and post-interview deliberations there as well.
“The school board is very grateful for the staff and community members that dedicated so many hours to interviewing our candidates and providing the school board with insightful feedback,” said school board chair Kirby Ekstrom. “We look forward to reviewing that feedback in detail and hearing more from these two very strong candidates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.