School for All Seasons survives budget cuts, with modifications

Cambridge-Isanti Schools’ unique School For All Seasons was facing an uncertain future only weeks ago as the district announced preliminary budget cuts of $1.7 million for the 2021-22 school year (see “C-I Schools faces $1.7 million in budget reductions” in the April 1, 2021 edition of County Star).
The K-5 school emphasizes STEAM courses (science, technology, engineering, art, math) and meets in the Isanti Intermediate School on a year-round calendar with two-week breaks between trimesters. After having grades six through eight eliminated during budget cuts a year ago, the remaining grades were now being considered for a savings of $245,000 at its March 25 meeting.
In the month since then, the district has sought input through a variety of avenues to gauge the impact of discontinuing the program.
“We have spent a significant amount of time with SFAS parents and staff,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Rudolph at the April 22 school board meeting. “We set parameters that if the program could be changed to meet the budget reduction targets and eliminate any extra cost within the program, we could maintain it for the 21-22 school year.”
CALENDAR AND CLASS SIZE WILL CHANGE
Rudolph said administration now recommended retaining SFAS with these changes: end the year-round calendar, which would save money and make the program accessible to more families, and to move the K-2 portion of the program to Isanti Primary School for the coming year to ensure under-enrolled classes in those grades could be filled to meet district class size averages.
“It’s not equitable to have class sizes of 15 at one school and 26 at another,” he said. “We have to staff to class size.”
A statement on the district website acknowledged the board-approved changes.
“We recognize that these modifications are a departure from how School For All Seasons has functioned in the past,” the statement read, “but they also allow for an opportunity to keep cohorts of students, staff and families together as we chart a new course for the magnet program.”
Anyone interested in helping with future planning efforts can email Mark Ziebarth, SFAS principal, at mziebarth@c-ischools.org.
CUTS ARE ANNUAL DILEMMA
Superintendent Rudolph reminded the school board this is the third year in a row the district has been required to make deep cuts.
“This is Year Three of this journey,” he said. “After cutting $7.5 million over the last two years to balance budgets, Cambridge-Isanti Schools continues to face a $1.7 million structural deficit.”
He attributed the deficit to a few factors including the district relying on state funds.
“We don’t have a local voter-approved operating referendum like most districts do,” Rudolph said. “We rely more on state funding: 83% of our annual operating budget comes from the state, and state funding does not keep pace with inflation.”
He pointed out the district ranks last in the area in spending per student, receiving about $1,300 less per pupil than other Minnesota districts of the same size, equating to $6.4 million less in revenue than the average district.
“Although we have a revenue problem, the only tool to balance our budget in this moment is on the expense side of our ledger,” Rudolph said. “We are committed to living within our means and being financially responsible. We will continue to need staff and program cuts every year until we figure out our revenue challenge.”
CUTS AND PANDEMIC FUNDS BALANCE BUDGET
According to Rudolph, the district will apply $700,000 from a one-time pandemic relief grant toward next year’s expenses, bringing the budget deficit to around $1 million. Cuts are proposed in administration, operations, academics and co-curriculars (see chart, page 1).
Cuts in administration of $177,000 include not filling the position of transportation director, who has resigned, and contracting those services; replacing one high school assistant principal position with a dean of students; eliminating a technology integration position; and shifting responsibilities of mandated student assessment and special education to other staff and academic coaches.
A reduction of $72,000 in Operations includes the non-renewal of contracts for 12 part-time Covid cleaners based on changes to pandemic guidelines, as well as raising fees on facility rentals to bring them in line with market rates in the region.
Academics and Class Size will see the largest cut at $686,000 with the reduction of 6.5 FTE (full-time equivalent) positions.
“The net, though, is three non-renewals of probationary teachers,” Rudolph said. “We will have a number of retirements this year that will offset the right-sizing.”
The district will also freeze supply budgets, which is a 57% reduction over three years in curriculum material purchases.
Co-curriculars will see a reduction of $64,000 by discontinuing the middle school baseball and softball programs since local youth associations provide opportunities for those ages to participate in area-wide sports teams.
In addition, the regular uniform purchase cycle for athletics will be deferred by one year with no new purchases in the 2021-22 school year.
OTHER CHANGES STILL POSSIBLE
The school board voted unanimously to approve the recommended budget cuts. Rudolph emphasized other adjustments are still possible before the start of school in fall.
“We still face uncertainty,” he said. “The legislature is still in session, and state funding is still in question. We are continuing to contact families who are not currently enrolled to determine their intent for next year. We expect to make additional staffing adjustments as we need throughout the summer due to enrollment fluctuations.”
He said the Community Task Force will continue working on long-term solutions to the challenges the district faces, including transportation issues related to loss of enrollment to homeschooling or online schools due to the pandemic.
The district is looking at options such as returning to a hub and transfer system or other single-run option, or a system where buses make two runs before and after school, which would require a change to school start and end times.
“Throughout this process, we’ve been guided by our Bluejacket values,” Rudolph said. “Each of our employees is important to us, and we hope in the future we can welcome valued employees back. … We want to remain a district of choice for families and employees. Most importantly, we want to emerge as an even stronger organization and community committed to excellence in education for every student, every day.”
