Schools introduce ‘Return to learn’: C-I provides broad overview

Editor's note: The Cambridge-Isanti School District has come out with additional information regarding students returning to school after this edition of the Star went to press. Included in this new information is all schools will begin the first two weeks of classes in the hybrid model, with the high school continuing with the hybrid model for a total of the first five weeks. For complete, up-to-date information, please see the district's website at www.c-ischools.org.
Citing the “many, many, many details that go into a plan like this,” the Cambridge-Isanti School District is rolling out their “Return to learn” in several waves of information, with each dealing with a more specific aspect of the plan. The first of these informational videos centered on what Superintendent Dr. Nate Rudolph described as “a 40,000 foot view of the plan.”
Starting with in-person learning
Due to the comparatively low level of the spread of COVID-19 within Isanti and Chisago Counties, all C-I schools will be able to begin the school year with full, five-day in-person learning.
While there isn’t currently a plan that would greatly alter general school schedules within full in-person learning, individual building schedules will be modified to be able to accommodate “rigorous cleaning protocols,” that would include the cleaning of desks between student uses and of high-touch areas on at least a daily basis.
There also might be slight schedule adjustments within the buildings to maximize social distancing in the hallways and in the lunchrooms.
Easy transition between models
A main focus of the district is to be able to make the transition between in-person learning to one of the three hybrid models to full distance learning as smooth as possible.
“It is likely we will be between all three scenarios at one point during the school year,” Dr. Rudolph said.
According to Dr. Rudolph, if the Minnesota Department of Health and Department of Education’s formula for positive COVID tests in the county require the district to change models, the district will have five days to make that adjustment. Therefore, the district feels it is important that such things as school bus numbers and classroom rosters remain the same throughout the different models.
“If a student has Ms. Olson for their in-person teacher, they will have Ms. Olson for the hybrid model and they will have Ms. Olson for full distance learning,” Dr. Rudolph said.
Hybrid model
If the MDH/MDE formula requires the district to move to a hybrid model, that would take place in three different phases. The first would be hybrid learning for only secondary (grades 6 - 12) students, with elementary students still being in-person. The second would be a hybrid model for all students. The third would be distance learning for secondary students and hybrid learning for elementary students.
Under the hybrid model, each grade would be split in half, with “group A” attending in-person classes on Monday and Wednesday, and “group B” attending in-person classes on Tuesday and Thursday. Each group would have distance learning on the opposing days, with both groups having distance learning on Fridays. This would result in all students having in-person learning for two days and distance learning for three days each week.
Online classes
Even before the pandemic hit, the district had been creating the framework for offering online classes as an alternative for any district student. MDE’s mandate that any school that offers full-time in-person learning or the hybrid model must also offer a full-time online option as well simply accelerated those plans. But at the same time, its introduction has created some confusion between it and distance learning.
“C-I Schools Online Program is an option for any K through 12 student that families can choose to be into,” Dr. Rudolph said. “(But) it is a separate program than whatever of the three different models our district is in at that moment.”
Dr. Rudolph concluded the video with an overview of what future announcements will entail. Included in information that will be coming out “in the near future” are more specific transportation and school schedules, which will include drop-off and pick-up routines, food service, open house information, plus early childhood programming. All of these will be made available on the district’s website at www.c-ischools.org. Parents who have specific questions can make them at bit.ly/C-IQuestions.
