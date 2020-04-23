Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made what many hoped would not happen, but was considered to be inevitable, official. During his Thursday, April 23 press conference, Walz officially announced that distance learning has been extended to the end of this school year.
In doing so, the governor essentially canceled all high school activities until at least the summer and put graduation ceremonies in even bigger limbo. Shortly after the governor's announcement, the MSHSL officially announced all high school spring sports and activities have been canceled.
The governor also indicated that the end of the traditional school year might not necessarily end distance learning. He said there still remains the possibility that summer classes and possibly even the start of the 2020-2021 school year might involve distance learning. At the same time, he said he couldn't give a specific timeline for if or when such a declaration would be made for summer schooling or next school year.
