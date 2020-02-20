North Branch Area Public Schools is thrilled to announce it is one of only 17 school districts statewide to receive a Youth Skills Training grant.
According to a press release issued by Governor Tim Walz, “the grants are part of a Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (YST@DLI) program, which was signed into law in 2017 with bipartisan support, to create and provide employment training for student learners ages 16 and older in high-growth, high-demand occupations.”
North Branch Area High School was awarded roughly $90,000 and will use the funds to create the Viking Youth Skills Training Collaborative – an apprenticeship collaboration between the school and local industry.
“These funds will give our students a ‘leg up’ for many jobs that can be secured right out of high school and give our local industry a much-needed opportunity to develop a new pool of employment candidates with experience in a variety of disciplines,” said high school principal Coleman McDonough.
Students participating in the Viking Youth Skills Collaborative will receive training and paid work experience as part of the collaborative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.