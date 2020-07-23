Schumann running for Cambridge Council

My name is Barb Schumann and I am running for Cambridge City Council.
I will start off by saying that I do not profess to having a lengthy political career or a resume full of prestigious awards. But what I can tell you is this:
I am dedicated to Cambridge, MN - the City in which I chose to live and to take an active part in its continued growth and well-being. My desire to serve the community, its residences, and businesses in a way that will bring continued hope for a brighter future, a safe place to live with sustainable growth.
My background of expertise is in the financial arena wearing many hats in my 36 years of managerial banking experience. My high level of integrity, trustworthiness, and confidentiality is ascertained by my current and previous colleagues. I am a persuasive written and verbal communicator. You can count on me as a reliable, committed, approachable individual who excels at being “real” and fair. It would be my honor to serve as your voice on the city council with diplomacy, and I humbly ask for your Vote. Schumannb56@gmail.com.
Previous Volunteer Activities:
•Crew52 Super bowl Volunteer 2017-2018
•Cambridge Center for the Arts – Writers Group Facilitator, and Board Member - 2015 – 2017
•Election Judge – Isanti County 2016
•Treasurer Ladies VFW Auxiliary – North Branch 2011 - 2014
•Guardian Ad Litem, Ramsey County Juvenile Center – 1998 – 2000
