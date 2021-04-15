Second Blue Ribbon Beard Bonanza scheduled

Spring has sprung and it’s time for the growing season to begin - growing a beard that is.
The Blue Ribbon Beard Bonanza is back in 2021. If you have a beard, support a beard wearer, or are crafty enough to create your own, make plans to be at the Isanti County Fair on July 24, 2021, at 3 p.m., at the bandshell stage for the Second Blue Ribbon Beard Bonanza.
Nine categories of facial hair; including the mustache, partial beard, full < 6”, full beard > 6”, freestyle beard, “Whiskerina,” kids craft and Best Bearded Veteran, will be professionally judged. A new category addition for 2021 is the 5 O’clock Shadow. This category’s wearer will sport the new stubble similar to that achieved after a long day in the office. Contestants will be required to provide a time stamped photo of a freshly shaven face prior to 8 a.m. on the day of the event.
Entry into the contest is $10 and first, second, and third place will be awarded in each category. The Best in Show or crowd favorite will be chosen from a lineup of all of the first place winners from each category.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Maddy Nelson Memorial Foundation. More information and pre registration can be found at www.blueribbonbeardbonanza.com or on the Facebook event page, under Blue Ribbon Beard Bonanza.
