For any seats in the upcoming November elections that didn’t require a possible primary, the filing period will begin on Tuesday, July 28 and run until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Locally, the main seats up for grabs that are included in this second filing period include seats on the Cambridge-Isanti, North Branch, and Braham School Boards. For C-I, three seats, currently held by Gary Hawkins, Heidi Sprandel and Carri Levitski will be open. In North Branch, the three seats currently held by Tanya Giese, Tim MacMillan and Heather Osagiede will be open. Braham has four seats up for election this year.
Because of regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both C-I and North Branch have special instructions for those wanting to file where potential candidates must contact the district offices to schedule an appointment to fill out the papers and pay the filing fee.
North Branch candidates must call Arle Chambers at 651-674-1011 or email her at achambers@isd138.org. C-I candidates can contact Melanie Allen at 763-689-6202 or email at mallen@c-ischools.org. Candidates can also drop off a sealed envelope marked “Election 2020” that includes their notarized Affidavit of Candidacy, plus a $2 filing fee, in the dropbox at the Cambridge-Isanti district office.
Besides the three school boards, residents interested in running for mayor or city council in North Branch and Braham must file during this period. For both cities, there are two council seats that will be open for election, along with the mayor.
In North Branch, the seats are currently held by Joel McPherson and Kelly Neider, plus Mayor Jim Swenson.
In Braham, Mayor Tish Carlson’s seat, plus Jeremy Kunshier and Shawn Sullivan’s seats will be on the ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.