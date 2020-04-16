Secondhand Woes: What to do with the stuff you’ve ‘quaran-cleanded?’

Stuck at home with time on our hands, the good news is that many of us are cleaning out our closets, junk drawers, basements and garages. The bad news is we’ve got no place to get rid of all that stuff.
CITYWIDE GARAGE SALES POSTPONED
In recent days a number of area cities have announced they are postponing their annual citywide garage sales normally held in April and May (Cambridge’s sales are traditionally held in September).
Braham’s Chamber of Commerce had planned its annual citywide sales for April 23-25 this year, but has postponed sales to an undetermined date to comply with the “Stay at Home” executive order extended by Governor Walz.
“To keep everyone safe, we are asking you to not hold your own garage sales until the order has been lifted,” said Becky Turnquist, spokesperson for the Chamber.
To watch for the future date of Braham citywide sales, she advised residents to check the Chamber’s website at brahamchamber.com, its Facebook page or KBEK radio station.
North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled the city’s sales originally set for Saturday, May 2. No future date has been set at this time.
“Canceling the event is not easy to do, as we know so many look forward to the event each year,” said Julia Gervais, executive director of the Chamber. “The fact that we cannot guarantee safety for all was the number one reason for making this call.”
Gervais said residents should follow the Chamber’s Facebook and Twitter for updates or check out the community calendar at northbranchchamber.com.
Isanti’s citywide sales were also scheduled for May 2, but according to coordinator Hannah Christenson, they’ve been canceled. The sales were not sponsored by the city or chamber, so residents should watch the local shopper The Scotsman for a possible rescheduled date.
According to City Hall, Rush City has postponed its citywide sales set for May 16 until an undetermined date in the fall. Information will be posted on the city’s website at rushcitymn.us, which includes a link to the city’s Facebook page.
INDIVIDUAL GARAGE SALES NOT ALLOWED
For those who would like to hold their own individual garage sales, the news is not good. According to Isanti County Public Health, their direction from state health officials is that garage sales are considered non-essential services and are therefore a violation of the governor’s Stay at Home order.
Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk backed up the county’s position.
“There is no way to properly social distance at a garage sale,” he said, “and it is unknown what germs are passed along in the exchange of the property. I understand this is something many citizens enjoy doing to move items from their homes to others and a cheap way to get needed items. However, this activity … is out of compliance with the current orders from the governor.”
It appears the “all clear” to allow garage sales will come through the governor’s office along with the announcement to allow the opening of stores and businesses considered non-essential.
THRIFT STORES ARE OFF LIMITS
While many would love to donate their unwanted items to local thrift stores, none are currently open for retail sales or to accept donations in keeping with restrictions on non-essential businesses being closed.
Family Pathways’ Facebook page shared this notice on April 8: “Well, it looks like it will be at least another four weeks. But don’t worry, thrifters. We’ll be waiting for you! P.S. We are not accepting donations, and we appreciate you hanging on to your boxes and bags of home goods and clothing until we reopen.”
Goodwill International’s website advises people to prepare and organize their donations for when local Goodwill stores will reopen, and “information on when your local Goodwill will reopen will be communicated through its website, social media or other communications.”
ONLINE SELLING AN OPTION
For folks looking to unload single items that could bring in some needed cash, there are sites like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace where sellers list their items with digital photos and coordinate with buyers to meet face-to-face. It’s free to place a listing on either one.
Both sites provide instructions on how to list an item, or instructional videos can be found on Youtube by searching phrases like “How to Sell Something on Craiglist.”
Some tips for staying safe with a Craigslist/Marketplace transaction include:
- When possible, arrange the meeting with a buyer during daylight hours in a public, well-lit area such as a police station parking lot. Let others know where you’re headed.
- Follow social distancing requirements as much as possible when meeting a buyer and exchanging money.
- When possible, use contactless payment methods like PayPal or Venmo. If not, only accept cash, not personal checks, and follow disinfecting guidelines.
- As a seller, clean and disinfect the item as well as you can. As a buyer, disinfect the item purchased before you bring it into your home.
- Never share financial information with buyers/sellers like PayPal login or bank account information.
If online selling isn’t a good option, box up and set aside those overflow items – be patient and have faith that the time will come when they can be donated to thrift stores or bring in a few extra bucks at a summer garage sale. It’s gonna happen.
