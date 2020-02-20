Chisago County Public Health will present a free showing of the documentary “SCREENAGERS: Growing Up in the Digital Age,” a documentary about the struggle of parents with teens’ screen time, social media, video games and internet addiction.
The showing is Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. at Chisago Lakes High School Performing Arts Center, 29400 Olinda Trail, Lindstrom.
Through poignant and unexpectedly funny stories, along with surprising insights from authors, psychologists and brain scientists, SCREENAGERS reveals how tech time impacts kids’ development and offers solutions on how adults can empower their kids to best navigate the digital world to find balance.
For info call 651-213-5232. Registration to this free event is encouraged but not required.
Register at www.eventcombo.com and search “Screenagers.”
