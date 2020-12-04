For those who might see Santa in front of the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office’s building this Saturday, don’t worry, Sheriff Chris Caulk hasn’t turned into the Grinch and arrested him. In fact, it’s just the opposite as the two have joined together for a toy drive.
From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 5, the Sheriff’s Office is hosting a drive-thru, socially distanced toy drive, with donations being given to the Isanti Lions for distribution to families within Isanti County.
Those wishing to donate unwrapped toys are asked to stay in their vehicles and volunteers will be on hand to take the toys out of your vehicles. Santa will be on site for children to see and wave at. He will also have a little gift for the kids.
