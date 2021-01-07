Senator Koran takes Oath of Office

Minnesota’s 2021 Legislative Session officially began January 5 with Senator Mark Koran (R-North Branch) and 66 other State Senators swearing-into office during a ceremony at the State Capitol.
“I look forward to serving our district and the state of Minnesota in the legislature over the next two years,” said Sen. Koran. “As I continue to grapple with COVID and prepare to pass a new, two-year state budget, I will continue to be an advocate for taxpayers and the interests of people of Greater Minnesota. Now, more than ever, we must stand against the wasteful government and put a priority on restoring life for every Minnesotan, opening our schools and businesses, and getting our economy back on track.”
During the first few weeks of the session, most of Sen. Koran’s work will take place in Senate Committees. During the 2021-2022 session, Senator Koran has been appointed to serve on the following committees:
•Chair of the Technology and Reform Policy Committee
•Vice-Chair of the Aging and Long-Term Care Policy Committee
•Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee
•State Government Finance and Policy and Elections Committee
