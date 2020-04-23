Senior housing project closer to coming to North Branch

For years, the City of North Branch has been clamoring for affordable senior housing within the city limits. Now, thanks to changes in the rules for Minnesota Housing, it looks like that need could be addressed in the near future.
During the April 14 City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved fee reductions and assessment waivers for Central Minnesota Housing Partnership to purchase land at the southeast corner of Cherokee and 400th and construct a 32-unit senior affordable housing complex.
According to Community Development Director Carla Vita, CMHP is applying for funding for the project with Minnesota Housing. Part of the application process is an indication of strong support from the host city for the project in the form of funding concessions. According to Vita, the more concessions the city offers, the more “points” are earned for the project in a “extremely competitive application process.”
According to Vita, city staff has come up with a total of over $500,000 in concessions the city could offer for the project, with the amount actually having minimal negative impact on the city’s finances.
The largest portion of the amount is in the form of special assessments that are currently imposed on that piece of property, which comes to just over $200,000. According to City Administrator Renae Fry, the city would not be forgiving those assessments, rather they would be shifting them to the other properties that are still vacant in the area. That way, the city will still be able to collect that money at a future date once those other parcels are sold.
Other “public contributions” would be in the form of SAC (sewer availability charge) and WAC (water availability charge) discounts, plus other water and sewer fee discounts. Vita said these are discounts that are similar to ones given to other housing projects. She also emphasized that no TIF (tax increment financing) concessions are being offered.
“This will be money on our tax rolls,” Vita said. “We’ve had some projects that have wanted a cajillion years of taxes waived. This will not be waived.”
Council extends the extension
Just before the full scope of the COVID-19 pandemic was known, the council had issued a final, 60-day extension towards JJ’s Bowl to come into compliance with their liquor license by finding a new restaurant to operate inside the building. The building had been out of compliance since April, 2019.
In light of the fact that the bowling alley has now been closed for a month due to the Governor’s orders in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus, thus making it essentially impossible to find a restaurant to move in, the council unanimously approved a 90-day extension to the end of July.
The owner had in fact only requested a 60-day extension, however the council felt the future was still so uncertain, they wanted to give him as much time as possible once business was able to resume.
