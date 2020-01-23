In February the Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer three 4-hour “refresher” courses to maintain the 55+ Driver Discount.
A 4-hour course will be offered Thursday, Feb. 6, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at Chisago County Senior Center, 38790 6th Ave., North Branch (Course #45920). The cost is $22.
A 4-hour course will also be offered Monday, Feb. 17, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at SAC’s Senior Center, 140 N. Buchanan St., Suite 176, Cambridge (Course #45898). Cost is $22.
A 4-hour course will also be offered Thursday, Feb. 20, from 5-9 p.m. at North Branch Middle School, 38431 Lincoln Trail, North Branch (Course #45891). Cost is $22.
The classes will save drivers up to 10% on their auto insurance.
Completion of an eight-hour course is required before the four-hour refresher, which is required every three years to maintain the discount.
A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update attendees on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.
For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294. Courses are also available online at www.mnsafetycenter.org.
