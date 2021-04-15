Besides weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics being held at the Government Center or the Cambridge Middle School, Isanti County Public Health has announced three additional vaccination clinics will be held at different locations next week.
The three clinics will be held:
•Tuesday, April 20, from 4 - 6 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church - Weber, located at 28168 Jodrell St. NE, North Branch.
•Thursday, April 22, from 4 - 6 p.m. at Long Lake Lutheran Church, located at 3921 277th Ave. NW, Isanti.
•Friday, April 23, from 3 - 6:30 p.m. at Braham Event Center, located at 655 8th St. SW, Braham.
According to the Public Health Department, they will be administering the Moderna vaccine, which is one of the two-dose vaccines, with the second vaccine given 28 days after the first.
Anyone 18 years old or older are eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine, however appointments will be required, and no walk-ins will be accepted.
Those interested in an appointment can call or email Isanti County Public Health, at 763-689-4071 or ICPH@co.isanti.mn.us. Those who live or work in Isanti County will be prioritized.
