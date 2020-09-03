“People step up. They go over and above what you’d expect,” said Braham Area Schools Superintendent Ken Gagner after a local artisan presented him with over 110 handmade cloth face masks – one for every employee of the school district – to help in the fight against COVID-19.
The gift came as the result of a friendly challenge Gagner made to Betty Williams, the seamstress, who happens to be his next-door neighbor in Cambridge.
In an over-the-fence exchange, Williams, aged 73, offered to make masks for his office staff only – then added, “What about the custodians?”
“I said, ‘I’m sure they would appreciate it,’” Gagner recalled. “Then I said something like, ‘You know, Betty, we have about 110 folks, and we would all love masks.’ I don’t think she even hesitated. She was like, ‘Yeah, I could do that.’”
ALREADY A GIVER
Williams and her husband, Bob Ollila, moved from the Twin Cities in 2015, seeking a slab home in a nice town to enjoy her retirement from the U.S. Postal Service. She quickly befriended the neighbors, including Gagner, who became one of the beneficiaries of her penchant for giving gifts.
“You don’t forget meeting Betty,” Gagner said. “She’s an example of a great neighbor and the kind of neighbors you’d love to have. I’ve received my share of jelly and rhubarb and all the things that she takes the time to do. She’s just got a good heart.”
Williams admitted she loves to give gifts, and creates many of them herself like greeting cards made from nature photos she snaps, homemade jams and breads, appliqued dishtowels and hand-sewn items.
“When I graduated in ’65, my parents said, ‘What do you want as a graduating gift?’” Williams said. “I wanted a sewing machine, and I got it. Not that I was that crazy, but I liked to make things. I’m kind of a crafty type.”
Once the world started sewing face masks in lockdown, Williams jumped on the internet to find a pattern and began practicing with fabric she had in her craft supplies.
COVID CAUSES CHALLENGES
Williams found her biggest challenge was buying fabric in April and May when stores were closed, so she searched online.
“Through JoAnn Fabrics you had to order two yards. I just wanted a yard of cute material,” Williams said. “So I ended up ordering elastic and material from a fabric place in Kennesaw, Georgia, and a quilting shop in Florida. They were the best of all of them as far as patterns – cute, cute, cute stuff.”
Unfortunately, cute costs. She paid from $10.95 to $15.95 a yard, knowing Walmart carries material for $3.99 a yard.
“But I didn’t care because I want cute,” Williams said with a laugh.
In keeping with the school theme, she found fabric with pictures of bookworms, scientists, painted handprints, footballs, numbers – plus fun prints like flip flops, flamingoes and foxes.
Once stores opened in June, she went on the hunt locally for Minnesota Gophers or Vikings-branded material and estimates she made five trips to fabric stores in Coon Rapids and Minnetonka before she found any.
“I wonder if she didn’t have 25 different patterns, at least,” Gagner said of the donated masks. “All individually packaged with little stickers saying exactly what it was – butterflies or Minnesota Twins. It was incredible.”
ONE SIZE DOES NOT FIT ALL
By the time the mask challenge was thrown down, Williams had already sewn around 400 masks, giving them to relatives, friends, neighbors, hairdressers, nail techs – anyone she came into contact with while social distancing through the pandemic.
“When we go to the VA, I take 18 masks with me,” she said, “and give them to the people there and the secretaries and the doctors and the people who take blood.”
From those friends and relatives she started to get feedback on how she could improve the masks’ design.
“My first ones I made were almost like a disaster because I hadn’t pre-washed the material,” Williams said. “I never thought of that. Now I pre-wash, then I press the material and cut off the fringes.”
Early on, she took her design cues from N-95 masks with two bands of elastic to go around the back of the head.
“Well, I didn’t get rave reviews from the neighbors,” she said, “but they didn’t have anything else.”
She upgraded to masks with quarter-inch elastic that goes around the ears, but found challenges with that design too – some elastic is manufactured tighter and some looser. She ended up changing out ill-fitting elastic for some friends early on.
One element that sets Williams’ masks apart is the pipe cleaner sewn into the fabric across the nose that can be pinched for a tight fit. It also helps keep glasses from fogging up, a problem her husband had with masks before she began incorporating them.
“Most people don’t do pipe cleaners cause they’re a pain in the butt,” she said.
DONATION IS APPRECIATED
With her design perfected and all supplies in stock, Williams said she could crank out 10 masks in a steady nine- or 10-hour day.
Her credit card statements show she spent over $600 on fabric even before she started making masks for the district, and she wasn’t able to estimate the final cost for the whole project.
“I never went with the idea I was going to make 400 or 500 of these,” Williams said. “I was just making them for fun.”
Gagner said Braham’s teachers, coaches, admin staff, paras, food service workers, bus drivers and custodians have been given the opportunity to choose a mask as they visit the high school leading up to the start of the new school year.
“It brought a smile to people’s faces,” Gagner said. “Staff were very appreciative. It does warm the heart because we watch the news and there’s enough things to start to feel sorry for yourself or think things are pretty tough, and then you see things like this. It’s an example of people stepping up when needed and doing good things for others with nothing expected in return.”
Although Williams said she’s taking a well-deserved break after the project, is she done with mask-making forever?
“Oh no,” she said, “I’m not getting rid of my patterns.”
