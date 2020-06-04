Shalom Thrift Store will be reopening on Monday, June 15, 2020. The hours will be 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday. Due to the vulnerable age group of the Shalom volunteers, they are asking customers to please help keep them safe by wearing a mask while shopping, sanitize hands when entering and maintain social distancing of six feet. All children must remain with adults.
The store will also be accepting good, clean donations of clothing and household items, but no furniture at this time. People are asked to drop off donations outside on the east side of the building. Volunteers will be on hand to assist with unloading donations.
