A single-vehicle crash and subsequent fire claimed the life of an Isanti man on Friday, March 27.
According to the incident report from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:15 p.m. on March 27, the Isanti County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call of a vehicle on fire in the trees at Palm Street NW and 323rd Avenue NW in Springvale Township. Upon arrival, first responders found a Suburban-type vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
After the Cambridge Fire Department extinguished the fire, a single body was discovered inside the vehicle. Due to the severity of the fire, law enforcement was unable to obtain any registration or other forms of identification of the body. However, a short time later, deputies were advised that a family member had called to report a missing person who had left Mora around 7:30 p.m. but had not arrived home.
It was determined the missing person was the person involved in the crash, and has since been identified as 57-year-old Douglas Erickson, of Isanti.
According to the report, the cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
