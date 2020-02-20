The beautiful port city of Yuasa, population 12,000, is located along the west coast of the Kii Peninsula in south central Japan.
Yuasa is a bit like walking into a museum with its buildings from centuries ago. Hundreds of homes and buildings have been designated as a Historical Preservation District with their traditional wood-paneled buildings, arched tile roofs and wood lattice windows.
However, Yuasa is probably best known as the birthplace of soy sauce in Japan. In the mid-13th century, a Buddhist monk came to the Yuasa area and brought the process of making miso, a fermented paste of soybeans, vegetables and salt, from his travels to China. A byproduct of the process of making miso was a liquid that collected in the barrels of the miso paste. Legend has it that the people of Yuasa were the first to use that liquid as a condiment, and soy sauce was born!
Relationship began in 1980
Our sister city relationship with Yuasa began through the efforts of former Cambridge-Isanti High School teacher, Robert “Bob” Theis.
In 1980, Bob and Principal Yasuhiro Yabuzoe were instrumental in establishing a high school student exchange program between Cambridge-Isanti High School and Taikyu High School in Yuasa.
This high school exchange program planted the seeds for the sister city relationship when Theis and Yuasa businessman, Hiro Ueno, approached their respective cities about establishing a formal agreement for a sister city relationship.
This successful relationship, officially started in 1986, has lasted 33 years with many people from Cambridge and Yuasa benefiting from the wonderful opportunity to visit their sister city and experience the rich cultural traditions of each city.
Variety of sights in Yuasa
Cambridge visitors to Yuasa have learned that this area grows 50% of Japan’s orange crop and are amazed at the variety of fish sold at the Shirahama Seafood Market. In Yuasa, Cambridge visitors have enjoyed soaking in hot spring baths, marching in local Shinto festivals, marveling at the lanterns lining the downtown streets at the annual lantern festival, visiting the Tsunami Museum, and learning from their host families and town dignitaries the intriguing cultural customs in this part of Japan.
When our Yuasa visitors come to Cambridge, we also strive to provide them with experiences that will create lasting memories once they return home.
Visitors to Cambridge have enjoyed exploring Duluth on Lake Superior, viewing the Aquatennial Torchlight Parade, and spending the day at the Minnesota State Fair. Since Minnesota is the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” our Yuasa visitors have been given the opportunity to try water sports like fishing, pontooning, kayaking and canoeing and often end the day sitting by a campfire and making s’mores.
Deep friendships formed
On both sides of this great planet Earth in Yuasa, Japan, and Cambridge, Minnesota, USA, people’s lives have been enriched by the sister city relationship.
Deep, rich friendships have been formed over the last three decades sometimes from one single visit to each other’s city. The richness of these treasured relationships and economic, educational and cultural visits continues to enhance our lives and leaves us wanting more thanks to those who had the vision to create our sister city relationship.
Cambridge also has two other sister cities – Beli Manister, Croatia, and Rättvik, Sweden.
To read more about Cambridge’s sister cities, visit the city of Cambridge website at https://www.ci.cambridge.mn.us/our-community/sister-cities-in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.