Are you a Bluejacket Hockey fan? Have you ever wanted to meet your favorite Bluejacket Hockey player? Grab your skates, because here’s your chance.
Hockey fans of all ages are invited to “Skate with the Bluejackets” on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 3-5 p.m. at Cambridge’s outdoor hockey rinks located on East Rum River Drive South.
Hockey players will be on-site to take pictures and skate with fans. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be provided. A limited number of hockey sticks will be available for use, but attendees should bring their own equipment. There is no charge for the event.
The event will be held a second time on Monday, Jan. 20, from 5-7 p.m. at the outdoor rink.
