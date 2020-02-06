Last Friday, Jan. 31, North Branch kids (and a few adults) got the experience of being able to get up close and personal with several snakes and other reptiles. The program, which was led by Emily Roberts of "Snake Discovery," and sponsored by the North Branch Area Early Childhood Program and the Sunrise River Elementary Fundraiser funds, enabled the kids to touch and even hold the featured animals. A large group was in attendance for the event.
As these photos demonstrate, a vast majority of the kids were excited to experience the hands-on educational event.
