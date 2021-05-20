Some history about Sandhill Cranes

About five years ago I received what at that time was an unusual call from a gardener who wanted to know how to get sandhill cranes out of her garden. The cranes were eating her tomatoes! I was being very honest with her when I said the only place I’d seen sandhill cranes were in books or at a zoo. Times have really changed since then.
Christine Peterson wrote an article entitled Standing Tall. It was in the March/April edition of Minnesota Conservation Volunteer. She was writing about information gathered by David Wolfson who is a wildlife biologist and was studying cranes.
There are fifteen species of cranes in the world and two of them live in North America. The Whooping Crane is seldom seen in Minnesota and are snowy white with black wings and a red mash over the face.
The Sandhill Crane is found in Minnesota wetlands, wet meadows, grasslands, and apparently in people’s vegetable gardens. There are two main sandhill crane populations, one is the midcontinental cranes that nest in northeastern Minnesota and retreat to Coastal Texas for the winter. The North Platt River Valley in Nebraska is the most important stop over on the route. Eastern Sandhills nest throughout Minnesota and over winter in the Southeastern United States from Indiana all the way to Florida.
Sandhill Cranes are often confused with blue herons, another large slim bird found throughout Minnesota. The great blue heron has a blue-black stripe above its eyes, while a sandhill crane’s forehead is fire engine red. Also, great blue herons usually fly alone. They feed while standing in shallow water grabbing frogs, fish and other prey. Sandhills hang out in pairs or flocks. They wander through fields in search of grains and are seen plucking berries from bushes. Sometimes they use their massive bill to probe the mud for plant roots, worms and crayfish.
As settlers moved westward in the 19th century, they converted wetlands and prairies to farmland. Cranes were hunted for food and their long feathers were sold to decorate women’s hats. By 1900 only a few pairs of sandhill cranes were left in Minnesota. In 1918 the federal government passed a law called the Migrating Bird Treaty Act that made it illegal to hunt or collect birds that migrate, including the Sandhill Cranes.
Wolfson’s tracking confirms that there are about 15,000 cranes in Minnesota and the populations are healthy and expanding. Their breeding areas once separated by hundreds of miles have now begun to overlap in Central Minnesota.
Maybe that’s the reason we are finding them in our gardens. The only suggestion I would have since they are becoming a problem for gardeners is to discourage the critters they are hunting for from visiting your garden. But remember, they are protected under the law.
