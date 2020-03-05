In the last week or so I’ve been seeing flocks of robins making their way back to this area. Since there are no insects or worms available to them now, they will seek out any overwintering fruit like crabapples, wild cranberries or any fruit that is in your bird food mix.
If you’ve never seen a flock of robins devouring and gorging themselves on crabapples, you’ve missed one of nature’s best shows. Because the fruit is freeze-dried and condensed, it is somewhat fermented and robins can be seen staggering about from intoxication.
And it’s not all fun and folly as some birds have been seen flying into buildings. I’ve never seen this exact behavior myself, but there is plenty of anecdotal information about it on the internet.
My willow trees are showing signs of spring as well. The leaf buds are beginning to swell, and the naturally orange/yellow stems are becoming brighter in color.
On a nearby lake high in a tree is a magnificent eagle’s nest with one parent on the lookout and hunting while the other incubates the eggs. The eggs are laid in January and February and take about 35 days to hatch. It’s hard to keep my eyes on the road as I drive by this nesting site several days a week and admire the male perched on the highest branch searching for food and protecting his family.
Another sign of spring that I listen for every year is the loud and strong song of the northern cardinals. February is their mating season, so its time to let the world know that their relatively quiet winter has ended and it’s time to boogie, and spring is just around the corner.
This is also mating season for the red fox and the coyote, with birthing being mid-March to May. On quiet nights in April we can often hear the yipping of their pups. If you have fox or coyote in your area, keep a close watch on your family pets during this time.
One more spring event is the Chisago County Master Gardener’s Spring Expo. This year it will be held on Saturday, March 7, at the North Branch Senior High School.
We always encourage early registration so at this time, all classes are full. However, the event includes a market with many great vendors, and anyone is welcome to visit and shop. Among those vendors are products like natural stone jewelry, succulent plants, honey products, garden supplies, plants and several displays about a variety of yard and garden subjects.
There is no charge to shop and visit our market, so please stop by.
DONNA TATTING is a Chisago County Master Gardner.
