After a successful Spring Expo and seeing the Maple trees running sap are sure signs that spring is on the way.
The Chisago County Master Gardeners had their Spring Expo on March 7 and the feedback was very positive. I’ve been at the information table for many years now and I appreciate all the positive comments we get from our attendees for a great event. We especially thank all of our speakers and vendors for helping make this event so successful. I’ve never seen so many attendees stopping to shop and get information at all of these booths. If you haven’t done so already, please call the Extension Office at 651-277-0151 to get on our mailing list for future events and important notifications.
Our Spring Series of classes began in January and have been very well attended. Just recently, we have had to cancel an upcoming class on Growing Herbs in Containers on March 24 due to instructions from the University of Minnesota as a cautionary move regarding the ongoing CoronaVirus situation. The next scheduled classes are on Growing Dahlias on April 14 and Garden Photography on May 5 and hopefully they will go on as planned.
Depending on who you ask, this could be one of the earliest starts for the Maple Syrup harvest. A good harvest is completely dependent on the weather like frosty nights, warm days, and no snow or rain.
But milder winters have their challenges too. Wood Ticks and other insects that winter over under leaf litter survive especially well with milder winters and emerge much earlier. If you haven’t been giving your dogs any flea and tick prevention, please start doing it now. And don’t forget about yourself and use tick protection when working outdoors, hiking or other activities that would bring you into contact with these insects. I tend to think that the mild winter will produce more elm beetles, ash beetles and more Japanese beetles (if that’s possible).
So now the snow is melting and almost gone and the red and gray squirrels are out most days. I even saw a skunk who had been hit on the road. How come skunks always lay in the middle of the road? Oh well, those of us who garden certainly know there is still a lot of weather ahead of us before we can start planting.
JERRY VITALIS is a Chisago County Master Gardener. For info on Master Gardeners call 651-277-0151.
