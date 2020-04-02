The students, parents, teachers and staff of St. Scholastica HSC Academy extend a message of gratitude to the Isanti community for helping them achieve fundraising success through the 2020 Catholic Schools Raffle program. The school was able to raise $15,070 through the program in ticket sales and donations, beating their fundraising goal of $15000.
From January 17 to March 1, students at St. Scholastica sold raffle tickets at $5 each to raise funds for their school. Costs to run the raffle are provided by sole sponsor Catholic United Financial so every dollar raised by ticket sales stays with this school. The fundraiser came to an official close on March 12 with the prize drawing ceremony during which winners of $40,000 in prizes, from gift cards and vacations to a brand new Buick Encore SUV, were announced by guest emcees Super Bowl Champion Matt Birk and Miss Minnesota 2019 Kathryn Kueppers.
When St. Scholastica’s total is added together with the other 88 participating schools in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, the 2020 Catholic Schools Raffle raised more than $1.3 million -- a new annual record for the program -- and a cumulative total of $9.8 million since the program began in 2009.
“All the credit goes to students, families and parish and school staff, and the wonderful communities that support them,” said Harald Borrmann, president of Catholic United Financial. “It is an honor for us to show our unconditional support of Catholic education through this program year after year.”
Based in St. Paul, Minn., raffle sponsor Catholic United Financial provides all the prizes and promotion materials for the Raffle resulting in 100 percent profit for the schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.