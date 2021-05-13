Staffing shortages plague NBW&L

North Branch Water & Light General Manager Scott Hautala has suddenly found himself to be the captain of crew-less ship. Over the last several weeks, a series of resignations of office staff have taken place, culminating with the resignation of Finance Director Brenda Jepsen last Friday, May 7.
Jepsen’s resignation prompted an emergency meeting of the NBW&L Commission, which was held on Tuesday, May 10, with a subsequent emergency meeting being called the following morning. The primary reason for these meetings was to formally approve the resignation and to discuss NBW&L’s immediate needs in completing Jepsen’s duties, which most importantly included processing payroll considering it was a pay-week.
Commissioner Peter Schaps began the discussion by outlining the history of when Jepsen was hired. He said in the process of contracting Jepsen to perform an audit of NBW&L’s financial history, Jepsen uncovered discrepancies dating back to 2012.
“There was a plethora of items that were not correct in the accounting,” Schaps said. “And basically every day she found something.”
“I have no problem with her work,” said Commission Chair Terry Smith. “But she has put in her resignation and that’s what we need to address at this point.”
Committee Member James Baxter stated that in subsequent conversations with Jepsen as the head of the personnel subcommittee, Jepsen indicated she would be willing to continue working, but not under the leadership of Hautala.
“She would be willing to come back, providing that we reorganize the management, and that she’s no longer interested in working with Scott any longer,” Baxter said.
“It was an interesting dynamic to manage,” Hautala told the commissioners, noting how a majority of the office staff were new at their positions and relatively untrained, with several staff needing to perform duties beyond the scope of their employment.
“Sometimes people don’t get along in the office,” summarized Smith, bringing the commission back to the task at hand.
Hautala was asked to explain what duties were most urgently needed to be performed in light of Jepsen’s resignation. He indicated payroll was the biggest concern considering it was due in two days. He said he came up with two options for getting that accomplished. One was to reach out to city staff to give them a hand. The second was to reach out to one of the auditor finalists to contract with them to perform duties on an hourly fee basis. However, he said one of the two would have a conflict of interest in paying any bills since they are also the city’s auditor. The other finalist had not responded with any formal proposal outside of saying they were interested. He added it would be very difficult for them to get payroll done in time.
Hautala also said sending out bills to customers was coming up in the next two weeks, and since the billing clerk had recently resigned, he and Jepsen, “but mainly Brenda,” were looking into outsourcing those duties, and that he should have the results of that search in the next day or so. Finally, he said he was already in the process of hiring some temporary employees to at least handle receiving payments, taking phone calls, and other lighter-weight duties.
“I’ve been training furiously on many administrative items to keep the wheels on the bus,” he concluded.
A hail mary falls incomplete
After City Administrator Renae Fry told the committee that the city did not have the staffing available to perform the payroll service at this time, the commission ultimately decided to make one last-ditch effort to have Jepsen at least do payroll for this week, even if it meant her doing it remotely, with Hautala supporting her with any tasks such as loading pay stubs into the printer.
Ultimately, the commission approved on a 4-1 vote to “reject Jepsen’s resignation,” and instructing Baxter to talk with her about temporarily staying on the job. Later on in the evening, however, Baxter called for the second emergency meeting, indicating Jepsen was unwilling to work with Hautala in any way, shape or form.
During the second emergency meeting, Jepsen’s resignation was formally approved by the committee, and a motion was made to write up a formal contract with the city to perform financial services for W&L, subject to council approval.
City finds temporary solution
After a whirlwind day on Tuesday of writing up memorandums of agreement (MOA), the council approved on a 4-1 vote, with Council Member Kathy Blomquist voting nay, a contract between the city and W&L to perform all of the finance director’s duties beginning immediately, with a sunset of Dec. 31, 2021. Additionally, either party can terminate the contract with 30 days notice.
In the process of constructing this MOA, Fry said she was successful in also reaching an agreement with Jepsen for her to perform a majority of those tasks as an outside contractor to the city, meaning Jepsen would not be directly working with NBW&L, and, by extension, Hautala.
“Joe (Starks, City Finance Director) and I had multiple meetings today and both of us see this as really a positive opportunity to begin laying the foundation for the sharing of services to taking on a more collaborative approach to finance management,” said Fry.
“We do, however, want to make sure there is good risk management, and so, in looking at what this process would look like, and how the city would want to ensure our good financial practices being employed in this, we did reach out to Ms. Jepsen to see if as an independent contractor for the city if she would be willing to take on this responsibility and she said yes.”
Under the terms of the two MOAs, Jepsen will charge the city $75 an hour. She can either work remotely or at City Hall. In turn, the city will charge W&L $75 an hour for the work Jepsen performs, plus $60 an hour for any work performed by current city staff, with the exception of Starks or Fry. If they perform any work, it will be billed at $90 an hour.
“We did consult with Miranda at CliftonLarsonAllen (the city’s auditor), and she indicated their fees would start at $75 an hour and go up to $150 an hour,” Fry said.
“We are in a tough spot, so we appreciate the city stepping forward and helping us through this,” said W&L Commission Chair Terry Smith.
Blomquist questioned why the MOA included all of the duties of a finance director when it was her impression that W&L’s primary concern was this week’s payroll.
“What they were looking to do was fill the role of finance director,” Fry said. “And let me be real clear, if they don’t bill, the city doesn’t get paid (for things like sewer, stormwater and the franchise fees). So this was a very, very incredible gap in services. Payroll was driving the urgency, the finance functions in general, everything their previous finance director was doing was a gap or a void, and it would take months to fill that void.”
