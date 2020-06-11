Stalemate at City Hall: Meeting adjournment blocked over differing opinions of Rules of Order

The North Branch City Council found itself in the unusual position of not being able to conclude their June 9 meeting following differing interpretations of Robert’s Rule of Order that prompted three council members to repeatedly vote against motions to adjourn.
The basis of the disagreement was a motion by Mayor Jim Swenson that laid out the process the council would take in appointing the new members of the expanded five-person Water and Light Commission. After a lengthy discussion, Mayor Swenson made a motion to hold a special meeting on Thursday, June 25 for the council to choose finalists for the four open positions. Those finalists would then appear before the council for a brief vetting process during a second special meeting to be held on June 30.
Just before the vote on this motion, Council Members Joel McPherson and Kathy Blomquist offered a friendly amendment that the council possibly make the appointments during the June 25 meeting if it was clear who the council would be appointing based on their applications. Swenson declined to allow that friendly amendment to his motion and called for a vote, which resulted in the motion passing 3-2, with Swenson, Kelly Neider and Brian Voss voting in favor and Blomquist and McPherson against.
Following a short discussion and unanimous vote to set the time for the two special meetings at 5:30 p.m., Voss made a motion to reconsider the vote on Swenson’s original motion, stating he agreed with the suggestion to make it possible for the council to take action and appoint the commissioners during the June 25 meeting. Blomquist seconded that motion, which is where the differing opinions began.
According to Robert’s Rule of Order, which is a manual that provides government bodies guidelines to follow during meetings, a motion to reconsider a vote can only be made by a council member who was on the prevailing side of the vote in question, which Voss was. What was uncertain with the council was if the second to the motion also had to be from a member of the prevailing side of the vote, which Blomquist was not.
Originally, based on City Administrator Renae Fry’s interpretation of Robert’s Rule that the second for a motion to reconsider must be from a member on the prevailing side, Voss’ motion failed due to a lack of a second. However, during the remainder of the meeting Voss consulted a book version of Robert’s Rule and just prior to a motion to adjourn, asked for his motion to reconsider be granted since Robert’s Rule appeared to be silent on the question of who could make a second.
“There is no language in here that the seconder has to be on the prevailing side of a vote,” Voss said. “My opinion is that Council Member Blomquist had every right to second my motion.”
Blomquist then added that a motion to reconsider a vote can only be made during the same meeting the original vote took place. “This is the proper time to reconsider.” She later added “If you adjourn this meeting without the reconsideration vote, you are violating our Code of Conduct, in my opinion.”
After reading through the portion Voss highlighted, Swenson, who as mayor does have the final say in how meetings are conducted, disagreed with Voss and called for a motion to adjourn. That motion failed 3-2, with Voss, Blomquist and McPherson voting nay.
The council then proceeded to re-discuss why there was a need to take possible action on appointing commission members during the June 25 meeting instead of holding the second meeting and vetting finalists on June 30.
“I do not know why this is such a contentious moment,” said Neider. “I do not believe it is that big of a deal to take the opportunity to meet them (the finalists) face-to-face on the 30th.”
“The reason I believe there is a growing favor for allowing us the possibility to take action is if it becomes abundantly clear, and only if - and I’m going on record with this - it is abundantly clear that the need for the June 30 meeting is unnecessary, if it is redundant. If we don’t say there is going to be action, we cannot take action. So if we say ‘possible action,’ we reserve the right to do so. If things go that we need to go to the June 30 meeting, we will go to the June 30 meeting. I don’t propose this to be a method to railroad people through.”
A second motion to adjourn resulted in the same 3-2 failed vote. This prompted Fry to suggest the mayor suspends the meeting to just before the June 23 regular meeting in order to give staff time to get an official opinion from the city’s attorney, however she added that by that time, the council will know how many applicants there will be, possibly making this issue moot. Ultimately, Swenson decided to suspend the meeting until June 23 at 6:55 p.m.
