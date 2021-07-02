The Minnesota Judicial Branch announced that face coverings will no longer be required in court facilities effective July 6, 2021.
“As the pandemic’s impact on Minnesota continues to recede, so too will some of the health and safety protocols that were in place in our district and appellate courts,” said Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea.
Judges, employees, and courthouse visitors will still be allowed to wear face coverings in court facilities if they choose to do so, although judges may direct people to remove face coverings as necessary to conduct court hearings.
There will continue to be limitations on the types of in-person activities that take place at court facilities through Sept. 6, 2021.
Also effective July 6, 2021, the Judicial Branch will suspend requirements in its COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and Jury Management Resource Team recommendations for jury trials during COVID-19.
For more information, see ADM20-80 01 Order Governing the Continuing Operations of the Minnesota Judicial Branch.
