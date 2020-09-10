Isanti County residents Joe and Jean Stauffer received the 2020 Outstanding Adult Foster Care Award from the Minnesota Social Service Association (MSSA) Region 7 Chapter (covering Benton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties). This award recognizes foster care providers who exemplify outstanding care for adult clients.
The Stauffers have provided adult foster care since 2012 and retired from providing care in January 2020. During their time as foster care providers, they cared for adults with serious mental health concerns, and they welcome all their clients into their home. Although they are retired, the Stauffers maintain contact with many of the people they cared for over the years.
In addition to providing adult foster care, the Stauffers are also active in their church community.
