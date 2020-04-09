On Wednesday, April 8, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz extended his ‘stay at home’ order until May 4 in order to further combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The order now puts Minnesota in step with national recommendations for implementing such orders.
During his press conference, Walz said that the closings of bars, restaurants, and other “non-essential” businesses would be extended from May 1 until that same date. At the same time, Walz said he is instructing health experts to investigate the possibility of gradually modifying the order to exempt businesses that can prove they can function within proper social distancing parameters.
The governor stopped short of extending the distance learning order for Minnesota schools, which also is set to expire on May 4, however reports were that in a previous call with the Minnesota Department of Education, he said to expect distance learning for a majority of the school year.
