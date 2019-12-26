The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community is seeking submissions for its 6th annual “That’s What Eye Saw” photography show opening Jan. 23, 2020, at the Hallberg Center for the Arts in Wyoming. The show will feature artistic photography from regional photographers and run through Feb. 15.
Photographers may enter up to two photos and need not be members of the Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community to enter. There is no charge to submit artwork for members, and a $10 entry fee per entry for non-members.
There will be People’s Choice voting during the exhibit opening with ribbons being awarded to the highest-voted artists.
The deadline to enter is midnight on Jan. 18, 2020.
For full details on the show visit wyomingcreativearts.org.
This exhibit will also accept Literary (performed) and Musical (performed) works of art. Performed works must relate to the theme “That’s What Eye Saw.”
Contact the WACAC Events Committee to submit literary or musical performances for the opening night at: events@wyomingcreativearts.org.
