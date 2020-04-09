If you’re like me and anxiously waiting for warmer spring days to arrive, you are probably looking out your windows at your gardens wondering what they will look like this year and trying to visualize the changes you plan to make.
If you’re thinking about adding some new plants, or new garden beds, keep our native pollinators in mind. As you have heard, many of our native bees and butterflies are struggling to survive due to the scarcity of plants and habitat that are beneficial to pollinators, and the excessive use of insecticides, herbicides and fungicides in residential and commercial landscapes. Our state bee, the Rusty Patched Bumblebee, in addition to many other native bees and butterflies could really use our help in establishing environments where they can survive and thrive. This includes providing both pollen producing plants for protein, nectar producing plants for energy and areas for nesting.
Here’s a list of things you can do to help this year and in future years along with a brief list of beneficial plants to get you started.
·Create patches of diverse pollinator friendly flowers.
·Provide blooms from spring through fall.
·At garden centers purchase insecticide free plants.
·Consider planting native plants which have co-evolved with native pollinators over many years.
·Look for pollinator plant kits at garden centers and native landscape retail stores.
·Plant single vs double flowered species, and straight species versus cultivated varieties which may lack enough pollen and nectar to provide a benefit to pollinators.
·Plants in masses.
·Consider planting a bee lawn.
·If possible, plant a minimum of a 5 by 10 pollinator garden.
Here is a partial list of pollinator friendly plants.
Annuals and herbs: zinnias, sunflowers, cosmos, snapdragons, basil, dill, borage.
Perennials: Bee balm, anise hyssop, heliopsis, Joe Pye weed, asters, catmint, lupine, baptisia, milkweed, blazingstar, coneflower, autumn joy sedum, crocus, butterfly weed.
Trees and shrubs: Pussy willow, maple, witch hazel, leadplant, new jersey tea, lilacs
Check out the beelab.umn.edu website for a more comprehensive list of plants, the US Fish and Wildlife website for more information on the Rusty Patched Bumblebee, or Xerces society website for more information on both native bees and butterflies. You can also call the Chisago County Master Gardener office at 651-277-0151 or stop by one of the local farmers markets this summer to speak with one of our master gardeners as well.
Why is it important for us to do these things? Research states that one-third of all the food we consume requires a visit from a pollinator. Yes, honeybees pollinate a lot of food crops, but so do native bees.
Blueberries, apples, pears, plums, pumpkins and broccoli are a few examples of what we grow in our gardens and landscapes that require pollinators. The USDA states that Honeybees and native bees pollinate more than $15 billion of crops in the United States each year. Without pollinators there would be a lot less of our favorite foods.
