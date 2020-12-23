A report of a stabbing taking place in Sunrise Township just east of North Branch resulted in a husband and wife receiving critical injuries and the arrest of their adult son.
According to a press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, a 911 call was made by one of the victims reporting he and his wife were stabbed by their adult son at their shared home in Sunrise Township.
Upon arrival, aid was administered to the two victims and they were transported to trauma centers for care. The victims have been identified as 50-year-old John Hiland and 49-year-old Darcy Hiland. As of Tuesday, Dec. 22, they are listed as being in stable condition.
A short time later the son, has been identified as 26-year-old Tyler John Hiland, was taken into custody, where he is currently being held on probable charges of 1st degree assault with a dangerous weapon, causing substantial bodily harm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.