Swenson named Chief Deputy Fire Marshal

A Braham firefighter has been named as the new Chief Deputy Fire Marshal for the State of Minnesota.
In a press release from Minnesota State fire Marshal Jim Smith, Amanda Swenson was named to the position after serving as interim Chief Deputy for the past several months.
“Amanda has proven herself quite capable of responding to the duties and responsibilities,” said Smith.
Amanda came to the division in 2014 as a fire and life safety educator. Prior to that, she earned her Master of Education degree with concentrations in environmental education and environmental science through the University of Minnesota. While there, she was the 4-H program coordinator, where she developed and managed the county-wide program. She also directed and taught the afterschool adventure program, and was instrumental in the planning and directing of numerous youth leadership programs. Her duties also included supervising staff and developing/administering program budgets.
Amanda currently works with the Braham Fire Department as a firefighter/first responder, and is a former training officer for the department. She is a frequent attendee of the National Fire Academy (NFA), and holds certifications in Public Fire Educator, Youth Firesetter Prevention and Intervention Specialist, Fire Inspector I, and Fire Instructor II. She has applied for the Executive Fire Officer program at the NFA. She is also a graduate of the Leadership in Police Organizations program through the BCA. Amanda also is on the Education Committee with the National Fire Protection Association.
“I have worked closely with Amanda for quite some time now,” Smith said. “I have watched her work and grow as a fire and life safety educator, as a supervisor of the State Services and Support Team, as the interim chief deputy state fire marshal – and most of all, as a respected leader. I am continually impressed by her dedication, forward-thinking capabilities, professionalism, and unmatched communication skills. Amanda possess the wonderful capacity of approaching challenges head-on, dissecting the issue into manageable parts, and creating a plan to move forward. She also has the chutzpah to tell me when she thinks things have begun to go sideways. I am thrilled to have her officially on board as the new chief deputy, and look forward to great things to come in the future.”
