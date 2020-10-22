Parenting is no easy task, and parenting teenagers comes with its own unique set of challenges. During National Teen Driver Safety Week October 18-24, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office to help empower parents to discuss the importance of driving safety with their young drivers. The week is a perfect time to begin — and continue — this conversation, and to remind parents not to hand over the car keys until their teen knows the rules of the road.
Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for teens 15 to 18 years old in the United States. In 2018, there were 2,121 people killed in crashes involving a teen passenger vehicle driver (15-18 years old), of which 719 deaths were the teen driver — a 5% decrease from 2017. In fact, in 2018, there were an estimated 88,000 teen drivers injured in motor vehicle traffic crashes, and an estimated 256,000 people injured in crashes involving a teen driver, accounting for almost 10% of all those injured that year.
“We want our parents of teen drivers to understand the vital role they play in communicating important driving safety information,” said Sheriff Brandon Thyen. “Parents should remember that your child looks to you as a driver, so practice safe driving yourself and be a good role model. Teens lack experience behind the wheel, and that increases the chance for dangerous circumstances for the teen drivers and others around them,” Thyen said. “This is why it’s so important for parents to have these discussions with their teens and don’t be afraid to have this conversation often. NHTSA offers parents and caregivers helpful tips and a framework to talk to their teen drivers about risky driving behaviors that can lead to fatal consequences.”
Please visit NHTSA’s website for more information about talking to your teen driver:
https://www.nhtsa.gov/teen-driving/protect-your-teen-driver
