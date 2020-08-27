With the increased need for technology in the classroom, the demand for affordable options for students has been on the rise. Heeding the call for such equipment, Affinity Plus Credit Unions across the state have created a donation drive for used equipment.
“Computers are an essential part of modern education and development, and we want to make sure families in need have access to them, too,” read a press release. “That’s why we started Tech Drive Tuesdays in collaboration with KARE 11 and Minnesota Computers for Schools.”
Locally, the Cambridge Affinity Plus branch will be taking their turn with “Tech Drive Tuesdays” on Sept. 1, from noon to 5 p.m. During only that time, volunteers will be collecting donated computer equipment, which is then refurbished and placed with local families. Acceptable equipment for donation include servers, towers, desktop and laptop computers, LCD monitors, smartphones and tablets, networking equipment, and mice and keyboards.
While working equipment is preferred, non-working equipment may be fixed, used for spare parts, or responsibly recycled.
Besides equipment, people can also donate money via cash or credit card, along with MyPlus Rewards Points.
In accordance with proper social distancing, donations should be placed in a vehicles’ trunk for a proper contactless dropoff.
For questions or more information, go to www.affinityplus.org/tech-drive.
