The next Teen Book Club meeting at East Central Regional Library-Cambridge will be held from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in the downstairs meeting room. Discussion will center around “Ice-Out,” a novel by Mary Casanova.
Each month’s book is available at the front desk of the library. Recommended for ages 12-17. Snacks are served.
Sponsored by the Cambridge Friends of the Library and East Central Regional Library.
The library is located at 244 S. Birch Street in downtown Cambridge and can be reached at 763-689-7390. Check out the events calendar at ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
