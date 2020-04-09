A North Branch resident has been arrested for his alleged participation in an active cockfighting event.
According to a press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, April 2, law enforcement was alerted to a possible cockfighting ring taking place in Sunrise Township. Upon arrival, deputies did locate an active cockfighting event taking place on the property.
At that time, deputies arrested nine individuals, including 26-year-old Pa Thao of North Branch. A tenth suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and was arrested following a brief chase that concluded with an officer performing a PIT maneuver.
The ten suspects were brought to the Chisago County Jail and were awaiting possible charges of felony animal fighting/possession of fighting animals.
The North Branch Police Department assisted the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of this alleged cockfighting ring.
