A person who had an arrest warrant from Texas for murder was recently captured in Cambridge.
According to a press release from Cambridge Police Chief Todd Schuster, law enforcement was alerted to the fact that 22 year-old Michael Brian Thomas Hosch may be in the Cambridge area. Hosch is wanted in a murder investigation by the Ector (Texas) County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the press release, after an investigation by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that Hosch was currently at an address in the 400 block of 6th Ave SW.
The Isanti County Special Response Team, in cooperation with the Cambridge Police Department, executed the arrest warrant and HOSCH was arrested without incident and booked at the Isanti County Jail where he is awaiting extradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.