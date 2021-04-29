Over the last several years, and thanks in large part to a dedicated local organization, North Branch has earned the reputation of being one of the most inviting areas of the state for pollinators - animals such as butterflies and bees that help spread pollen from one plant to another. In fact, in 2019, Tom Anderson, the founder of The Monarch Strategy Team, planted the seeds for the city to declare itself as “The Monarch Capital of Minnesota.” While that push has yet to fully bloom, the city has declared they are serious about living up to that unofficial title.
On a perfect Earth Day last Thursday, April 22, another example of this focus was revealed with the unveiling of a monarch statue in front of the North Branch branch of the East Central Regional Library System. The statue, which was created by artist Crysten Nesseth, is the focal point of a large section of the library’s grounds that is in the process of being transformed into a pollinator-friendly garden.
“That might seem really absurd,” Anderson said at the dedication ceremony, referencing the proposed self-declaration, “but we were basing it on the premise that North Branch is the only jurisdiction in Minnesota - and we did some research on how many pollinator acres various cities and towns have - and none have more than North Branch.”
Anderson said the North Star Solar Farm, located on the southeast side of town, has a lot to do with those statistics. The 1,000 acre field of solar panels also features pollinator-friendly plants surrounding those 440,000 panels. Besides that, Anderson said there are several smaller-scale areas around the city, including a nearly three-year-old pollinator garden at Ecumen, plus naturally growing plants along the bike trail. Now, the 2.5 acres bordering the library’s parking lot can be added to that list.
Anderson explained the strip running adjacent to 379th Street had already been converted to a garden three years ago. Additionally, the section that runs adjacent to Forest Boulevard will be converted from grass to a pollinator-friendly garden.
“That’s not happening with tax dollars,” Anderson emphasized. “That’s happening with a grant from the Manitou Fund.”
In fact, Anderson states the conversion will actually save the city money.
“This area will never be mowed again. It will never have to be watered or fertilized,” Anderson said, noting native pollinator-friendly plants are very durable, to the point of being drought-resistant. “The city is very excited about it because it means a big savings of dollars.”
“I sell pollinator habitat as the lowest-cost option,” added Tom Karasof MN Native Landscapes, who will be overseeing the conversion of the grass area. “(In the future) you can look up Shawn (Williams, North Branch Public Works Director) and ask him how many times he’s had to mow it and if his maintenance costs have gone down.”
A greater need
Anderson emphasized how timely this project has become, given the fact the monarch butterfly was recently designated as an endangered species.
“That was very crushing,” Anderson said. “There’s been two factors in that. One is loss of habitat and the other is climate change.”
Anderson noted this last winter was extra-brutal to the monarch population due to the extreme cold weather experienced all the way down to the Gulf Coast in Texas. That cold weather decimated the milkweed population down south, which is the only plant monarchs lay their eggs on. This resulted in a 26% decline in the butterfly’s numbers. He said the only way to help increase the population again is the establishing of gardens such as this.
“I’ve been carrying this apple around,” Anderson said as he takes a bite. “I can thank a bee or a butterfly. Most of our produce, one-third of the food we eat we can thank insects for pollinating. Even the alfalfa. If you like cheese, if you like ice cream, if you like milk, you gotta thank bees and insects. Because they help with the alfalfa. We wouldn’t have apples, almonds, blueberries, pumpkins, squash, I can go on and on.”
focal point
The primary reason for the Earth Day ceremony was the unveiling of a large butterfly sculpture located at what will be the corner of the “L” shaped garden. According to Anderson, they lucked out in receiving the piece of art.
“I was walking down the street in Stillwater and here was a monarch sculpture,” Anderson said. “And I thought, ‘gosh isn’t that cool? That would be neat if we could somehow get that in North Branch.’”
Anderson said that particular sculpture was for sale, but “Menomonie (Wisconsin) beat us to the punch. But Crysten honored our attempt. And once we got the grant money, we went with her.”
“Artists have been hit hard by COVID,” Nesseth said about taking on a new project. “Doing this sculpture was an incredible honor, as well as a great project.
“I grew up in northwestern Wisconsin and raised monarchs. My family bailed a lot of hay, but my dad’s habit was to mow around all the milkweed patches. I think a lot of the inspiration for my art came from the interactions with nature up there.”
After college, where she majored in biology, Nesseth returned to her family’s business and began doing metal sculpture.
“I started working on a few larger projects and the monarch that Tom saw was one of my favorite projects,” she said. “So thank you very much, I’m honored to have my piece here.”
Every little bit helps
According to members of the Monarch Strategy Team, pollinator-friendly gardens don’t have to be as large in scale as this. In fact, they recommended anyone interested in helping the pollinator population simply dedicate ten square feet of their property. After tilling the area, a person only has to plant the seeds and leave it be. But they can’t expect instant results.
“For the first two years, it’s really ugly,” admitted Anderson.
But once the plants get established, the results are beautiful.
“Not only are you helping monarchs and other pollinators,” added Sue Humble. “You’re helping to produce food, but it’s also really beautiful when its flowering.”
