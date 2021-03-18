In late November 2020 an article in Scientific American was brought to my attention that looked at the issue of competition between native bees and honey bees. It was the word “competition” that got me curious about what this article had to say.
Written by a conservation biologist, the focus is that “Beekeeping is for people and is not a conservation practice.” And that beekeeping is a trendy hobby and the media disproportionately covers honey bees over native pollinators which are at great risk. Though there has been great attention paid to “saving the bees” by supporting tighter neonicotinoid pesticide regulations, there is still a poor understanding of the diversity of native pollinators and their important role in pollination.
There are millions of honey bee colonies in North America, 2.8 million of which are in the U.S. Approximating around 30,000 bees per colony (the size of a pollination unit), that’s roughly a billion honey bees in Canada and the U.S. alone—almost triple the number of people. This is far in excess of the growth of native wild pollinators. And the competition is fierce within the range of these insects for pollen and nectar.
However, there are situations where the top competitor is not the honey bee due to some unique factors. Native bumble bees for instance are superior to honey bees when it comes to foraging for tubular flowers owing to their long proboscis (tongue). And though there are situations where the non-native bees overtook the native bees for more frequent floral visits, it apparently had no effect on the actual visits made to those plants by native bees.
Honey bees are unfortunately better at pollinating weedy plant species that are considered invasive. Plants like Japanese knotweed and American blackberry are one of the honeybees favorites and beekeepers secretly love invasive plants as they result in a lucrative and predictable nectar flow. All this despite the disruption to the native ecosystem.
Disease is a common battle raising honeybees. Hives are riddled with disease and mites are an ongoing problem requiring miticide treatments. And diseases spread due to high colony densities that also result in poor nutrition. Sometimes all of this results in not just dying bees but no honey production at all in the hive.
The articles author concludes with this: “While concern over the health and prosperity of honey bees may have somewhat spilled over onto native bees, evidence is mounting that misguided enthusiasm for honey bees has likely been to the native bees’ detriment.”
For the full article by Alison McAfee seen in Scientific America, go to: The Problem with Honey Bees - Scientific American.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.