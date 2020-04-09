There is such a thing as a free lunch

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous area couple, all staff at Cambridge Medical Center were given a free meal from Cambridge Bar and Grill’s Food Truck on Monday, April 6. In total, the food truck handed out 363 meals over three shifts. The meals included a choice of a cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger, pulled pork sliders or grilled chicken sandwich, plus kettle chips, fruit, a pickle spear and bottle of water.
