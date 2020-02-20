It’s not too early to think about the spring garden season, and local Master Gardeners will offer two garden expos with information and supplies to get gardeners ready to plant.
The events include educational sessions by University of Minnesota educators, Master Gardeners and local gardening and landscaping experts.
To find brochures for both events online visit www.extension.umn.edu and search “Isanti County Burst Into Spring 2020” or “Chisago County Garden Expo 2020.”
Chisago County – March 7
The Chisago County Master Gardeners’ annual Garden Expo will be held 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the North Branch Area High School, 38175 Grand Ave., North Branch. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Enter through main door.
This year’s keynote speaker is Gary Johnson, with the University of Minnesota, speaking on “Putting Color and Calories into Your Landscape.” Johnson will focus on trees, shrubs and vines that are colorful in different seasons and/or have edible fruits or seeds.
There are 18 other sessions available to choose from in three time slots including: Growing Raspberries, Native Plant Pocket Garden, Peonies, Organic Vegetable Gardening, The Journey of a Seed and Battling the Beetle, Rain Gutter Gardening, The ABCs of NPK, Shade Gardening, The Heirloom Garden, Success with Succulents, Work Safe around Dangerous Plants, Sweet Potatoes, Attracting Bees and Hummingbirds, Gardening Allergy-Free, Harmony with Houseplants, and Noxious Weeds.
Local vendors will have booths with information and items for sale including garden art signs and statues, unique plants, gift items, and yard and gardening supplies.
The cost is $10 per person. To register call 651-277-0151 or email humb0025@umn.edu. Pre-register early as space is limited (closed after Feb. 26).
The expo is presented by Chisago County Master Gardeners in partnership with the Chisago Soil & Water Conservation District and North Branch Community Education.
Isanti County – March 21
Isanti County Master Gardeners will hold their 17th annual “Burst Into Spring” Garden Expo from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the Armed Forces Reserve Community Center, 505 Spirit River Drive S, Cambridge. Check-in/registration begins at 8 a.m.
The keynote presentation will be by Daniel Griffin, PhD, on “Minnesota’s Climate: History and Changes Informed by Trees,” on how work is being done across Minnesota to anticipate climate changes. Griffin is a scientist, teacher and mentor at the University of Minnesota.
The event will also feature speakers on the following topics: Opportunities for Pollinator Protection, Beautiful Plants for Difficult Places, Small Fruits for the Minnesota Garden, Fertilizing with Natural and Organic Ingredients, Vegetable Gardening with a Twist, How to Attract Wildlife and How to Get Rid of Wildlife, Rewilding the Home Landscape, Humane Critter Control, Searching for Minnesota’s Native Wildflowers.
There will also be a silent auction, door prizes and vendors with garden-oriented and other items for sale. Vendor booths and the silent auction will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Registration is $20 and due by March 6. Pre-registration is encouraged as class sizes are limited. Register online at z.umn.edu/Burst2020.
Registration forms and more information can be found at www.isanticountymastergardeners.com, call the Extension Office at 763-689-1810 or email trupe003@umn.edu.
A choice of three lunches can be purchased for $8 and must be reserved in advance. Free water, coffee, lemonade, muffins, fruit and cupcakes provided.
