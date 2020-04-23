The 50th anniversary of Earth Day was officially celebrated on Wednesday, April 22, but in new ways this year.
Founded by Senator Gaylord Nelson of Clear Lake, Wisconsin, in 1970, it was established as a day to promote awareness and appreciation for a healthy environment. Interest grew steadily, and Earth Day is now celebrated around the world in more than 192 countries. Some focus on a whole month filled with many different kind of activities.
Though in-person activities will be curtailed this year, families will have many other options from home, lasting more than one day. There are a wealth of videos, documentaries, and books available. Also, options for children who are now distance learning are accessible.
KIDS FOR SAVING EARTH (KSE), with its headquarters in North Branch, offers “education in action” project ideas on their website at kidsforsavingearth.org. There is a new “Earth Day 5” link that can be accessed from the home page. The activity choices can enhance education from home in the areas of science - making a bird habitat and energy use, language - writing Earth promises on drawn leaves and hanging them on a tree branch, and art- making an Earth design to display in a window or yard. For music - children can chose to sing with an on-line virtual choir. That song will be placed on you-tube.
Local North Branch grade school teacher, Elizabeth Huselid, and others, are using the activity choices offered by KSE. Her class has participated in the online virtual choir.
“We were really happy to join the virtual choir,” Huselid said. “To bring voices of all ages, and zip codes, together for a really important cause has been meaningful and enjoyable.”
Kids for Saving Earth has working with Earth Day partner, Northwoods and Waters of the St. Croix Heritage Area (NWW). In-person activities were being planned such as an Earth Day hike at Interstate State Park, a Willow River Nibi Walk, Clear Lake Earth Day and a performance of the musical “Once Upon a River with Dan Chouinard” at the Phipps Center for the Arts. According to NWW Board Chair Marty Harding, those plans have been put on hold.
“We are disappointed that we could not hold these events in April,” he said. “But we will celebrate the half-birthday of Earth Day six months later in October and move many of these events to then.”
He added they have posted many resources on-line at: northwoodsandwaters.org for those who do want to celebrate Earth Day now.
Director of KSE, Tessa Hill, believes Earth Day, and beyond, can continue to be very meaningful.
“While Earth Day won’t be the same this year, we can still celebrate, honor, and learn how to protect our planet,” she said. “It can be as simple as putting your drawing of Earth in your yard or window, to show people you care.”
She said art designs can be e-mailed to tessa@kidsforsavingearth.org and she will post them on their website.
