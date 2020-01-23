Alice is back in Wonderland and things are crazier than ever with talking flowers, wacky queens and a life-sized chess game.
The weird world down the rabbit hole is brought to life in North Branch High School’s One Act Play called “Through the Looking Glass” by Lindsay Price, adapted from the Lewis Carroll book.
The troupe of 16 actors and three crew members head into sub-section competition with their production on Saturday, Jan. 25. A win there leads to sections and a possible trip to state competition in early February.
Director Laura Michels sat down recently and talked about pulling the fantasy together.
What is your position at the school?
I work in the Pine City schools as district technology assistant, but am contracted by North Branch schools as auditorium manager and theater director.
Have you directed One Act before?
This is my third year directing One Act. I used to co-direct One Act with the choir teacher here, Tanya Barnes, but this year it’s just me. It’s my first year alone, which is very stressful. It’s been really cool. The kids have been really positive. We’ve all been 100% into it this year, and I really appreciate that from them.
What is the play based on?
This one was adapted from the book “Through the Looking Glass,” which is the sequel to “Alice in Wonderland.” She goes back to Wonderland a second time. It was adapted into a one-act show, so it’s meant to be a shorter play.
What is a synopsis of the play?
This is about Alice going back to Wonderland and she wants to become a queen, and she has to cross a giant chess board to be queened.
Why did you choose this play?
A lot of times One Act directors choose plays that are kind of depressing, and I don’t really like depressing things. I kind of like the more fantastical type of stuff, and I wanted to be a little more artsy this year than we normally are. This one just sort of popped out at me when I was looking for shows.
What inspired the style of the costumes?
My vision for this show is different than how it normally would be interpreted, I think. We decided to be steampunk in our costuming, which the kids were really super excited about.
The play has a lot of things that have to do with trains and train sounds, so I felt like gears and steampunk just kind of interwove with each other.
How involved were the students in creating their costumes?
I do have a student whose been helping me with costumes. Actors have to supply some of their accessories like their shoes or leggings. For the most part I did most of it. I found items at thrift stores. I made the steampunk Alice’s costume because I wanted it to be a specific way.
I started hunting back before Halloween because they had tons of cool stuff at thrift stores back then, and I knew I was going this way. I had a certain color scheme in mind, so I’ve been looking since then.
A lot of hot glue went into the costumes. We’re supporting the Gorilla Glue company!
What have been the biggest challenges for the troupe?
I picked this show because it’s not an easy show to do. Most of the show is based on ensemble movement and ensemble talking – they all have to talk together and move together – and land in spots at certain times and work together as an entire group to make it work. If one person is off, it ruins the effect. They’ve been really great trying to work together, but that’s been our biggest hurdle – being cohesive, trying to figure out a way to become cohesive on stage as a group.
What has surprised you the most in how the play is turning out?
I really have been pleasantly surprised by how dedicated (the students) have been. We’ve had problems in the past with them learning their lines on time, but they’ve all been super committed to learning their lines on time and knowing what we’re doing and communicating with me.
They’ve been really good working together as a team to try and overcome hurdles and figure out solutions to problems and stuff. I’ve been really appreciative of that.
What do you hope the students gain from their experience in One Act?
I hope that they are able to make new friends because we perform with several other schools, and I want them to network and get to know other students.
I also want them to learn more about their roles as actors by watching other shows. I feel like that’s really important because when I sit here and tell them all these things, it’s hard for them to completely understand what I’m saying until they actually see what’s happening from the audience perspective.
It’s really helpful for them to perform on the same day as they watch a bunch of shows so they can see the difference.
What have you enjoyed most about directing the play?
Since this is my first year by myself, I’ve really enjoyed being in charge of picking the show by myself. That’s a thing that’s important to me, being able to be proud of what’s happening with the show. I really love what I’m seeing come from them.
What else do you want the public to know about this year’s One Act Play?
I do have a couple boys that are in girl roles and a couple girls that are in boy roles. We decided when we cast the show that everybody except for Alice would be gender-neutral. They could decide which way their character identified. That’s how I based my auditions too. They were able to audition for any character they wanted – didn’t matter if it’s a boy or girl part. They were able to interpret it how they wanted. I felt like that would help them take ownership of their characters and of the show in general.
This show is very open to whatever you kind of want to do, and I really like that.
The public is invited to a free performance of “Through the Looking Glass” at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, in the high school auditorium. The play is 35 minutes long.
